Rhyne Howard carries No. 14 Kentucky women to 63-61 win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Rhyne Howard scored 19 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds left, to help No. 14 Kentucky hold off California for a 63-61 win on Saturday.

Kentucky (11-1) led 42-37 at the end of the third quarter, and Howard scored the Wildcats’ first 17 points of the fourth quarter. Her layup with 4:57 left made it 55-44, matching Kentucky’s largest lead of the game.

California (7-3) rallied to within four with a 9-2 run and tied the game on CJ West’s basket with 9 seconds remaining.

Jaelyn Brown had 18 points to lead the Bears, who outrebounded Kentucky 42-36.

Howard was 4 of 10 from 3-point range and 10 of 24 overall. The Wildcats were 6 of 22 from behind the arc.

Cal had its only lead on the opening basket and tied it six times but never retook the lead.

