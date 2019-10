TOKYO (AP)Cheslin Kolbe got a real kick out of watching Kenki Fukuoka and Katoro Matsushima burn off the Scottish defenders last weekend. Now the Springboks winger wants to show the Japanese flyers what he can do with the ball in a bit of space.

In an age when big, powerful players are all pervasive, the diminutive South Africa and Japanese wings have been a breath of fresh air at the World Cup.