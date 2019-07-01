REPORT: Zeke and Goodell to meet Tuesday over being detained in Vegas

Breaking News
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot and NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell will meet in New York on Tuesday over an incident in Las Vegas, according to a report by ESPN writer Todd Archer.

Elliott was detained, but not arrested, after bumping into a security guard during an argument with his girlfriend.

He is subject to a fine -or even a suspension- under the league’s personal conduct policy. Owner Jerry Jones has already said that he doesn’t expect Elliott to face any sanctions.

The star running back was suspended six games in 2017 by Goodell for violating the personal conduct policy.

Elliott was accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend. Police did not charge him, but the league suspended him anyway.

