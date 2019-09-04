Report: Zeke and Cowboys agree to six year, $90 million extension

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Ezekiel Elliott holdout is officially over with the two sides agreeing to a six-year/$90 million extension, according to a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to a six-year extension, according to a source. The plan is for Elliott to be at practice Wednesday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2019

Archer reported that $45 million of the deal was guaranteed and locks down Elliott for the Cowboys until 2026.

The post you've all been waiting for…@EzekielElliott agrees to new deal on contract extension.

Read more → https://t.co/dnKzVEsXRW



Breaking news presented by @LGUS pic.twitter.com/qM9fW2KlXU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

Elliott missed all practices and training camp during the negotiations and trained in Cabo, Mexico. The deal comes just four days before the Cowboys are set to open their season against the New York Giants.

Elliott has emerged as one of the league’s top backs since being drafted No. 4 back in 2016. He set a Cowboy’s rookie record with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He is one of two running backs since the 1970 merger to lead the league in rushing in two of his first three seasons. The only other was Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Emmit Smith.

It was an eventful offseason for Elliott with the contract negotiations, but also for an incident in Las Vegas back in May at a music festival. He has not been charged and the NFL decided not to suspend him.