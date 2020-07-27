Report: Two MLB games postponed after 10 additional members of Miami Marlins test positive for coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two Major League Baseball games have been canceled for Monday night after it was revealed that eight players and two more coaches for the Miami Marlins have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the total on the team to 14.
The Marlins were set to have their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles after they traveled to Philadelphia to start the shortened season. That game has reportedly been canceled as of this writing, although it could be made up at a later date.
The Phillies were set to host the New York Yankees on Monday night, but due to potential exposure to the Marlins players and staff, that game has been postponed, according to a report from MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal.
None of the four teams involved have released a statement as of this writing.
The new developments will bring to question whether even the shortened season can be finished due to the pandemic. Unlike the NBA, the players are not in a quarantined “bubble.”
The Texas Rangers have the day off on Monday and are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks for a two-game series.
The Houston Astros are set to end a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners Monday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m.