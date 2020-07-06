East Texan Patrick Mahomes signs historic 10-year extension with Chiefs, worth $450 million

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – UPDATE: Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes’ new deal will be the richest contract in professional sports history according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

We’re talking $450 million for a ten-year extension with an injury guarantee of $140 million.

With two seasons left on his current deal, the Whitehouse alum and reigning Super Bowl MVP is set to make $477.6 million over the next 12 years per the report.

Compensation update: Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year extension is worth $450 million, sources tell ESPN.



The injury guarantee is $140 million, per source.



The contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap.



Richest deal in sports’ history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal — $2.8M this year, $24.8M in 2021.



His 10-year extension is worth over $400M, though it's still uncertain how much over.



So the lowest his 12 year-deal could be worth is $427.6 million. But will be more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former East Texas standout Patrick Mahomes is now a household name across the country and now has a contract that shows it.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

The 24-year-old has reportedly agreed to a 10-year extension that would keep him in KC through 2031. There has been no official word yet on how much the contract is worth.

The largest contract in history had belonged to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who has a $150 million deal with Atlanta that he signed in May of 2018 for five years.

Mahomes, fresh off a comeback Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco, has lit up stadiums with video-game like numbers over his first two years as a full-time starter.

In just two years, he has thrown for nearly 9,500 yards along with 76 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. He has a 25-7 career record in the regular season and is 4-1 in the playoffs with his only defeat in overtime at the 2019 AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady in New England.

Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft just three years ago after playing at Texas Tech. Before his arrival, the franchise had just one playoff win the past 25 years and had not been to the Super Bowl in half a century.

Before playing for the Red Raiders, Mahomes was the starter for Whitehouse High School his junior and senior year where he slung nearly 100 touchdowns in just two years but it almost didn’t end up that way.

Before his junior year, Mahomes went to his mom and said he was thinking about not playing football that upcoming season. His mother however convinced him to stay with it and he was eventually named the starter.

In the eight years since, he is now an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP. And now, a Texas-sized load of cash to go with it.