Report: Houston Texans trade Deandre Hopkins to the Cardinals

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 05: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans runs after a catch defended by Clayton Geathers #26 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second half during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK) – The coronavirus has all but shut down the sports world, but NFL teams are still making moves behind the scenes.

Just hours after it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys put the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, the Houston Texans made a significant roster move on their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have traded all-star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Framework of trade still being finalized, sources tell ESPN:



🏈Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins and a late-round pick.



🏈Texans get David Johnson and a second-round pick.



Other picks involved, but Hopkins wanted a new deal that Arizona can provide. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

In return, the Texans receive 28-year-old running back David Johnson. Both teams also swapped draft picks.

In his seven years with the Texans, Hopkins has recorded 632 catches for over 8,500 yards and 54 touchdowns. He has been a key part of the Texans offense and is widely regarded as a Top 5 NFL wide receiver.

Neither team has made an official statement on the move.