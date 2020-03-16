Report: Houston Texans trade Deandre Hopkins to the Cardinals

Breaking News
Texarkana has first ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus
HOUSTON (KETK) – The coronavirus has all but shut down the sports world, but NFL teams are still making moves behind the scenes.

Just hours after it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys put the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, the Houston Texans made a significant roster move on their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they have traded all-star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

In return, the Texans receive 28-year-old running back David Johnson. Both teams also swapped draft picks.

In his seven years with the Texans, Hopkins has recorded 632 catches for over 8,500 yards and 54 touchdowns. He has been a key part of the Texans offense and is widely regarded as a Top 5 NFL wide receiver.

Neither team has made an official statement on the move.

