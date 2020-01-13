Report: Houston Astros skipper, GM suspended for 1 year for cheating during 2017 title run

Houston Astros Manager A.J. Hinch talks to reporters at Minute Maid Park in Houston prior to Game 2 of the World Series. The team lost the game 12-3 to the Washington Nationals on Oct. 23, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow have each been suspended one year after Major League Baseball found the team cheated during their 2017 World Series season.

According to an ESPN report, MLB will also fine the club $5 million and take away their first- and second-round picks for the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

No players were disciplined as a result of the investigation. Current Mets manager Carlos Beltran, a former player on the team, will not be suspended.

However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench coach at the time – will face harsh penalties for his involvement according to the report.