Gilmer coaching legend Jeff Traylor set to be next UTSA football coach

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – Former Gilmer coaching legend Jeff Traylor has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach for the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners.

According to our sister station WOAI’s Don Harris, the two sides have agreed to a deal and that an announcement could be made as soon as tomorrow.

Follow up. Sources at UTSA telling me they are hearing that the Traylor deal is done and that a Press Conference will be as early as tomorrow. UTSA yet to confirm. — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) December 9, 2019

Traylor led the Gilmer Buckeyes to three state titles during his tenure and had an overall record of 176-26. He also had seven 13-win seasons.

The Roadrunners are coming off a 4-8 record during the 2019 season and are a member of Conference USA.

