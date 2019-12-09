Live Now
Gilmer coaching legend Jeff Traylor set to be next UTSA football coach

jeff_traylor_state_title_20150327054856

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – Former Gilmer coaching legend Jeff Traylor has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach for the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners.

According to our sister station WOAI’s Don Harris, the two sides have agreed to a deal and that an announcement could be made as soon as tomorrow.

Traylor led the Gilmer Buckeyes to three state titles during his tenure and had an overall record of 176-26. He also had seven 13-win seasons.

The Roadrunners are coming off a 4-8 record during the 2019 season and are a member of Conference USA.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.

