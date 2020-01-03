Report: Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery checks himself in for alcohol rehab

Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, Andrew Cogliano (11), Jason Dickinson (18) and Corey Perry (10) watch play against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The Stars won 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (KETK) – Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery has check himself into a rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

The Stars fired Montgomery for “unprofessional conduct” back on December 10, something that the former coach said was appropriate.

In a statement released to the paper, Montgomery described his firing as a “wake-up call.” Stars General Manager Jim Nill said he is “supportive of this decision” and that he hopes Montgomery and his family are stronger for it.

The Stars held a press conference in December after the unexpected firing, but refused to elaborate on the details of it. It was confirmed that he was fired with cause, which voided the last 2.5 years of Montgomery’s contract.

Nill said that no players or employees were involved in the situation and that there was no criminal investigation.

Montgomery led the Stars to a 60-43-10 overall record during his tenure and led the team to the second round of the playoffs where they lost to St. Louis in seven games.

Since his firing, the Stars are 6-3-1 under interim head coach Rick Bowness. Below is Montgomery’s full statement.

“Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.

“Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. Thanks, Monty.”