Report: Dak Prescott to sign $31 million franchise tag deal, still negotiating long-term contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will sign his $31 million franchise tag deal with the Cowboys on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two sides are still trying to work out a long-term deal, which must be done by July 15.

The franchise placed the tag on Prescott back in March as the two sides have reportedly continued to exchange offers over a potential contract. The franchise tag deal also means that Prescott is contractually obligated to report for training camp starts.

Both sides have repeatedly said publicly that their goal was to have Prescott on the team for his entire career. They both have made offers to make Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Currently, the Seattle Seahorse Russell Wilson has the highest contract at $35 million a year.

Prescott threw for nearly 5,000 yards last season and 30 touchdown passes, both career highs. However, the Cowboys missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record leading to the eventual firing of long-time coach Jason Garrett.

The Mississippi State alumnus was a fourth-round pick for the Cowboys during the 2016 draft and was the NFL Rookie of the Year after leading the team to a 13-3 record after Tony Romo injured his back. The Cowboys would lose in the NFC Divisional Round at home to the Green Bay Packers on a last-second field goal.

Prescott has a 1-2 record with Dallas in the postseason with the lone win coming on January 5, 2019, at home against Seattle in the Wild Card Round. They would lose the next week to the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Prescott in his four seasons in the NFL is top five in wins, passing and rushing touchdowns, and total QBR, according to the ESPN report.

The Cowboys as a franchise have struggled to return to the glory days of the 90s when they won three Super Bowl titles in four years. Since the 1996 season, the Cowboys are one of just three NFC teams to not reach the conference championship (Detroit Lions, Washington Redskins).