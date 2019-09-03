Report: Cowboys reach record extension with La’el Collins, still awaiting deal with Zeke

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 22: The Dallas Cowboys including La’el Collins #71 and Cole Beasley #11 celebrate the fourth quarter touchdown by Dak Prescott #4 against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys made a major move to lock down most of their offensive line on Tuesday, signing a five-year extension with right tackle La’el Collins.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the contract would keep Collins in a Cowboys uniform through 2024.

Cowboy and OT La’el Collins reached agreement on a five-year contract extension that ties him to Dallas for the next six seasons, per source. It will make Collins one of the NFL’s five-highest paid RTs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2019

The extension is historic, a five year/$50 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. It is the highest amount ever guaranteed to a right tackle.

Collins’ signing comes amid negotiations with star running back Ezekiel Elliott. He has been holding out await a contract extension and has promised to not play if he does not receive one.

Elliott has two years left on his deal. There have been reports that the two sides are nearing a deal, with the opening game against the Giants being just five days away.