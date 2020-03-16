Report: Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

IRVING, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott Monday morning after the two sides have so far failed to negotiation his next contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
No other team will be allowed to sign Prescott for the next year.
The tag means that the two sides will have until July 15 to settle their differences. If no deal is reached by then, Prescott plays under the tag for the 2020 season and they will have to try again next off-season.
Prescott and the Cowboys have been at an impasse over a new contract with the Mississippi State alum reportedly wanting to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Star wide receiver Amari Cooper remains without a deal as well.