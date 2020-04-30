Report: Chiefs exercise fifth-year option on Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes’ fifth-year option on his rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Mahomes made history in February as the youngest Super Bowl MVP in NFL history in his comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He was also named league MVP during the 2018 season.
Last year, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in just 12 games.
There have been numerous reports that the Chiefs are looking to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes it could be the first $200-million contract.