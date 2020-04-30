Report: Chiefs exercise fifth-year option on Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes’ fifth-year option on his rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option for star QB Patrick Mahomes, source said. Now under contract through 2021… and the team hopes for much longer. The biggest no-brainer imaginable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Mahomes made history in February as the youngest Super Bowl MVP in NFL history in his comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He was also named league MVP during the 2018 season.

Last year, he threw for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in just 12 games.

There have been numerous reports that the Chiefs are looking to sign Mahomes to a long-term deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes it could be the first $200-million contract.