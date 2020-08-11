Report: Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón suspended 20 games for starting fight in Oakland

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 16: First Base Coach Alex Cintron #37 of the Houston Astros looks on during American League All-Stars workout during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón has been handed a 20-game suspension after instigating the fight against the Oakland A’s over the weekend.

According to our sister station KPRC, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the potential news.

Houston #Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, who instigated the #Athletics–#Astros melee Sunday, has received a 20-game suspension, believed to be the largest levied against an #MLB coach. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 11, 2020

Also suspended was A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano for charging him after Cintron sparked the altercation. He was been sidelined for six games.

Lauerano claimed afterword that Cintron “said in Spanish something you don’t say about my mother.” An Astros spokesman denied the allegation.