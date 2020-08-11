Report: Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón suspended 20 games for starting fight in Oakland

HOUSTON (KETK) – Multiple media outlets are reporting that Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón has been handed a 20-game suspension after instigating the fight against the Oakland A’s over the weekend.
According to our sister station KPRC, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was the first to report the potential news.
Also suspended was A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano for charging him after Cintron sparked the altercation. He was been sidelined for six games.
Lauerano claimed afterword that Cintron “said in Spanish something you don’t say about my mother.” An Astros spokesman denied the allegation.