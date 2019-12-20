Reliever Yimi García gets $1.1M, 1-year deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia, who pitched in 64 games this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins that allows him to earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses.

Garcia, went 1-4 with a 3.61 ERA this year and made $710,000. He became a free agent when the Dodgers failed to offer a 2020 contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Garcia has 3.66 ERA in 165 games over five major league seasons.

In addition to his guaranteed salary, Garcia can earn $50,000 each for 40, 50, 60 and 70 games pitched.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller was designated for assignment on Friday.

