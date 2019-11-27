Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Reed posts double-double, DePaul downs C. Michigan 88-75

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Paul Reed had 23 points and 11 rebounds as DePaul won its seventh straight game to start the season, getting past Central Michigan 88-75 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Coleman-Lands added 21 points for the Blue Demons.

Charlie Moore had 18 points and 13 assists for DePaul (7-0). Jaylen Butz added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Morgan had 20 points for the Chippewas (5-2). Kevin McKay added 15 points. Rob Montgomery had 15 points and eight rebounds.

DePaul faces Minnesota on the road on Friday. Central Michigan plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories