Reds get RHP Justin Shafer from Blue Jays

CINCINNATI (AP)The Reds acquired right-handed reliever Justin Shafer from the Blue Jays for cash on Monday.

Shafer has pitched for Toronto the last two seasons. He appeared in six games in 2018 and made 34 appearances last season, going 2-1 with a save and a 3.86 ERA. Shafer walked 32 batters in 48 innings during his two seasons with Toronto.

The Reds also claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the San Diego Padres. Outfielder Brian O’Grady and right-hander Jimmy Herget were designated for assignment.

Martini split last season between Oakland and San Diego, batting .226 in 32 games with one homer and seven RBIs.

