Red Wings assign Smith to Grand Rapids

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Red Wings have removed forward Givani Smith from injured reserve and assigned him to Grand Rapids of the AHL.

The Red Wings announced the move Friday.

The 21-year-old Smith has appeared in five games with the Red Wings this season. He also has three goals and four assists in 10 games for Grand Rapids.

Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Red Wings in 2016.

The Red Wings play at New Jersey on Saturday night.

