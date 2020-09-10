Red Bulls-D.C. United Preview

A coaching change has not helped the New York Red Bulls solve any of their immediate lingering issues.

Red Bulls look to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they visit D.C. United on Saturday night.

After parting ways with coach Chris Armas last Friday, New York (3-5-2) lost 3-0 to Philadelphia over the weekend. The defeat dropped Red Bulls to 0-3-1 since resuming regular-season play with a 1-0 win over rival New York City FC. It also marked the second straight match that the club was blanked.

Bradley Carnell is currently in charge of the club on an interim basis, but the search for a full-time head coach has already begun. At the moment, it’s about finding a way to simply record a victory and instill come confidence at perhaps the squad’s lowest point of his unique 2020 campaign.

“There’s a culture at this club of winning and being a premier team in this league,” New York defender Tim Parker told the official website of MLS. “We’ve got to kind of look ourselves in the mirror, judge ourselves and be very tough on ourselves … We need to come back with good spirits. We need to come back with out attitudes right, ready to put our heads down and get back to work.”

That means trying to avenge a 1-0 home loss to D.C. United from Sept. 2. It looked as if Red Bulls were at least headed to a draw and a needed point, but they conceded Erik Sorga’s stunning winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

While that was an obvious moment of utter frustration for New York, the result ignited somewhat of a spark for United (2-4-4). D.C. followed by earning a point through a scoreless draw with NYCFC over the weekend.

Perhaps one significant concern that came out of that match, though, was the fact D.C. became just the second club in MLS history to go without taking a single shot. Let alone one on target.

“Overall, I’m pleased that we were able to get something out of (the NYCFC match) and they are a very good opponent,” Red Bulls coach Ben Olsen told the official website of MLS.

“(I looked) at the stat sheet (after the match) and it’s not real flattering, but that’s OK.”

There’s a good chance this will be a low-scoring contest, or even another one without a goal. D.C. has totaled three goals over its last seven games – including the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament. New York, meanwhile, has just two goals in its last seven contests.