Real Salt Lake-Whitecaps FC Preview

Marc Dos Santos and Vancouver Whitecaps are approaching Saturday’s game against Real Salt Lake “like a final” as the coach expects a playoff-level encounter.

The Whitecaps are 11th in the West, four points shy of eighth spot – a playoff berth – while RSL are one place and three points better off.

Vancouver have lost their past four games since beating RSL in September, yet coach Dos Santos still believes they can breach the top eight.

“We are both fighting for something similar, to finish in the top eight,” he said.

“When you are in games like that, they are just games that are going to be closer, looking like playoff games. That’s what I expect.

“The intensity of the game, the fight in the game is going to be all due to what’s at stake. This is a playoff spot.”

Dos Santos added: “What’s at stake is to close the gap to that eighth place. Then we have six games left where five are here, where we are.

“For us, it’s so important that we get something from the game. That’s why we’re focusing on this game like a final. That’s how we’re going to approach it.”

RSL recovered from their defeat to the Whitecaps by beating LA Galaxy but have not tasted victory again since.

“The biggest thing is I can’t panic and I won’t panic,” said coach Freddy Juarez, before revealing he is similarly aware of the importance of Saturday’s match.

“It’s on to Vancouver. We made the decision to rest some guys [against Seattle Sounders] for Vancouver.

“Sometimes that’s how you’ve got to look at these things. There are some teams [like Seattle] that are just way ahead and the game means a lot but point-wise probably isn’t as important as one like the Vancouver game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vancouver Whitecaps – Erik Godoy

Godoy and center back partner Andy Rose were each sent off against San Jose Earthquakes in midweek, but a successful appeal means the former is available. Having also scored an own goal in the previous match in Seattle, Godoy will be keen to make amends.

Real Salt Lake – Justin Meram

RSL’s only two goals across their past three matches have been own goals, while Albert Rusnak is still on international duty and the strikers are not firing. Meram, who netted against Vancouver last month, was one of those players rested at CenturyLink Field and will hope to have an impact.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Vancouver beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 in September in the only meeting between the sides this season. The Whitecaps have just one all-time winning streak over RSL, winning four in a row from September 2014 to August 2015.

– The Whitecaps are on a four-match losing streak in which they have been outscored 13-1. This is just the second time Vancouver has lost four in a row in the past four seasons, dropping five in a row in June and July 2019.

– Real Salt Lake have won just four of their first 16 matches this season (D6 L6), including one of their past six (D1 L4). They have had fewer wins at this stage of a season just three times – in the club’s first three years in MLS (2005-2007).

– Fredy Montero has been directly involved in four of the Whitecaps’ past six goals dating back to mid-September (three goals, one assist), including assisting the Caps’ winning goal against RSL on September 19.

– Eighteen of Real Salt Lake’s 21 goals this season have been scored in the second half, including 12 of their past 13. Their most recent seven goals have all been scored after the break.