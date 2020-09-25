Real Salt Lake-Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath believes a tough run of results has made his team feel more tired amid a packed schedule that sees the Loons return home to host Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

A three-match road trip saw Minnesota return with just a single point from a draw at Houston Dynamo when they let a two-goal lead slip.

There were also defeats at Sporting Kansas City and, on Wednesday, Columbus Crew to leave Heath’s side seventh in the West. They head back to Allianz Field this weekend for yet another match, but Heath suggests the mental burden is proving greater than the physical impact.

“Results change the way that you are mentally,” Heath said. “And, at this moment in time, with the away games that we’ve had, it’s been mentally tough for the guys. If you’re winning games, you don’t feel as tired. That’s a given. I’ve been through this. But this has been a tough stretch for us. We know that.

“We welcome a couple of games at home, but we know they’re not going to be easy because everybody is in the same boat. People are preparing the best they can.”

The Loons could at least hand veteran new signing Kei Kamara a debut against Columbus, his former club.

“It’s nice for us to get some minutes out of Kei,” Heath said. “That will stand him in good stead for the next couple of games at home, which we know are going to be big for us.”

Meanwhile, RSL enter this game on a high after beating LA Galaxy 2-0, moving into the playoff places just a point behind Minnesota.

“I would be lying to you if I didn’t think it was important,” said coach Freddy Juarez. “It matters and that’s what we play for.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Emanuel Reynoso

Designated Player signing Reynoso supplied two assists in his two home appearances for Minnesota but has struggled to have the same impact on the road. Supplying passes to Kamara, he will hope to return to form this week.

Real Salt Lake – Albert Rusnak

RSL’s form has been wildly inconsistent, but results tend to follow when Rusnak plays well. He scored a penalty against the Galaxy, assisted the other goal and created three chances in all, the most of any home player.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Minnesota have lost only one of their eight matches against RSL (W4 D3), including earning a home win and a draw at MLS is Back this year. The Loons have won all four of their home matches against RSL, outscoring them 14-5 in those contests, netting at least three goals in each match.

– Five of United’s past seven games have been played away from home, from which they have collected just one point and scored four goals. The Loons have won both of their home matches in that time, scoring seven goals in those matches, including a 4-0 win over RSL.

– Real Salt Lake have conceded four goals in each of their past two away matches, a 4-4 draw at Portland Timbers in late August and a 4-0 loss to Minnesota in early September. RSL have never let in four goals in three straight away matches in their MLS history.

– Robin Lod has been directly involved in five goals in his past four league starts (four goals, one assist), including scoring twice against RSL earlier this month. Lod was only directly involved in one goal in his first 14 MLS starts dating back to joining the Loons in August 2019.

– Ten of Real Salt Lake’s past 11 goals have been scored in the second half, including both of their strikes against the Galaxy on Wednesday. Overall, 16 of their 19 goals during the 2020 regular season have been scored in the second halves of games; only Colorado Rapids (18) have scored more goals after half-time this season.