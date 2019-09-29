Rays hope to get key players back in finale with Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays will have at least one more game while the host Toronto Blue Jays will have their season end when the teams meet Sunday afternoon in the rubber march of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays (66-95) beat the Rays (96-65) for only the fifth time in 18 meetings between the teams this season with their 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon. The regular season ends Sunday.

The Rays dropped to 17-7 for September with the loss Saturday, but had already clinched a wild-card berth Friday night with a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Rays will play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game.

Right-hander Clay Buchholz (1-5, 7.00) will start for the Blue Jays Sunday while left-hander Blake Snell (6-7, 4.21 ERA) will get the nod for the Rays.

In two previous starts against the Rays this season, Buchholz is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He is 9-9 with a 2.69 ERA in his 25 career outings (23 starts) against the Rays.

Snell, the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2018, will be starting for only the 23rd time after being out with a fractured toe and then with loose bodies in his left elbow.

He will be making his third start since returning from the injured list on Sept. 17. In his two outings since his return, he has allowed a total of two hits and one run in a combined 3 2/3 innings.

Snell is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts this season against the Blue Jays and 4-2, 2.67, in 10 career starts against them.

The Rays could be ready to bring back infielder Yandy Diaz from the injured list for the game Sunday. He was to fly to Toronto on Saturday night. He has been out since fouling a ball off his left foot July 22 with the injury listed as a contusion.

He has been playing with the Rays’ Instructional League team in Port Charlotte, Fla.

“The last days have been encouraging for him, so we’ll see where it goes,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think it’s fair, he’s probably not going to play defense, but he’d be a presence walking up to the plate with a bat in his hand if we need him.”

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi could also be ready to return Sunday after missing the first two games of the series in Toronto. He fouled a ball off his foot on Wednesday.

Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio will have a chance to extend his on-base streak to 29 games Sunday. Biggio singled in the first inning Saturday to reach base safely for the 28th straight game, a club record for a rookie. Russ Adams had an on-base streak of 27 games in 2005.

Biggio is also 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts.

Biggio is touted as a clubhouse leader even though he is only 24 and made his major league debut May 24.

“When he first got here, I told him, ‘I know you’re young, but go ahead and be a leader; I know that’s what you like to do,'” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “‘Even though you’re a rookie, go ahead, it’s your clubhouse.’ He’s doing a good job of that right now.”

