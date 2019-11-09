Rawlings fires 5 TD passes as Yale tops Brown 59-35

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)JP Shohfi caught four touchdown passes as Yale defeated Brown 59-35 on Saturday, scoring its most points since 2003.

Kurt Rawlings went 15-of-30 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Zane Dudek picked up 216 yards rushing and 78 receiving – both season highs – as Yale (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) won its fourth straight game. The Bulldogs piled up 627 yards of total offense and forced four Brown turnovers.

Yale scored the first 17 points, but Brown (1-6, 0-4) caught up by halftime, trailing 24-21 as EJ Perry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Perry passed for 331 yards and four TDs and led the Bears rushers with 140 yards.

Brown trailed 42-35 on Perry’s 4-yard pass to Livingstone Harriott early in the fourth quarter, but the Yale defense stepped up after that, holding the Bears to a punt, two turnovers on downs and an interception.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories