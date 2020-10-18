Ravens hold on for 30-28 win over depleted Eagles

Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards (35) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles’ Shaun Bradley (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens got the stop they needed against a depleted Eagles offense that staged an impressive comeback.

L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon tackled Carson Wentz on a 2-point conversion attempt with 1:55 remaining and the Ravens held on for a 30-28 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

“These are the type of games that build championship chemistry,” said Calais Campbell, who had three sacks. “In the moment, when it really mattered, them going for 2, we showed up and made the play when it counted.”

Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, ran for 108 yards and one score and sent the Ravens (5-1) to their third straight win.

“It’s a win that we’re very, very happy to have,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m proud of our guys for winning the fight at the end. We’re not going to be happy with certain things. We have to execute better on both sides. We can’t give up big plays. We’ve got to get them stopped.”

The Eagles (1-4-1) came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth.

Wentz tossed two TD passes, was sacked six times and managed to finish the game along with center Jason Kelce as Philadelphia’s only healthy starters.

“Every healthy body we had played in this game,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “The guys battled their tails off and had a chance to win against a healthy, healthy team. I’m proud of these guys.”

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was efficient, passing for 186 yards and ran for a 37-yard TD.

“He’s one of the best at what he does when he gets out of the pocket,” Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown said. “I have a lot of confidence in what he does. A lot of times he makes plays on his own.”

The Eagles cut it to 30-22 when Wentz avoided pressure and heaved an 18-yard TD pass to Travis Fulgham into triple coverage on fourth-and-9. He connected with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the 2-point conversion.

Philadelphia’s defense forced a punt and got the ball with a chance to tie. A 49-yard pass interference penalty on Marcus Peters against Fulgham put the ball at the Ravens 22. Wentz scored a few plays later, but couldn’t get in the end zone to tie it on the conversion.

“(Judon) and LJ were right where they’re supposed to be,” Harbaugh said on that 2-point stop.

Down 17-0, the Eagles scored on their second play of the second half when Sanders ran 74 yards, fumbled and Arcega-Whiteside recovered it in the end zone. Jalen Hurts was stopped on a 2-point conversion.

Jackson answered with a 37-yard TD run up the middle on the next possession, extending Baltimore’s lead to 24-6.

Wentz tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jason Croom and connected with Greg Ward on the 2-point conversion to cut it to 24-14 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal to increase the lead to 27-14. His 46-yarder made it 30-14.

On the game’s opening drive, the Eagles missed an opportunity when John Hightower dropped a perfect deep pass that hit his hands in stride on third-and-23.

Gus Edwards ran in from the 7 to make it 14-0. Tucker’s 46-yard field goal made it 17-0.

Hurts ran for 20 yards to give Philadelphia a first down for the first time on the offense’s seventh possession. The drive stalled at the Ravens 20 when Wentz was stopped on a fourth-and-1 sneak. Sanders dropped a pass in the end zone two plays earlier.

Jake Elliott missed a 51-yard field goal wide right at the end of the first half.

“When you’re playing good football teams, you can’t make mistakes,” Pederson said, citing drops, a turnover and the missed field goal.

TAKE IT AWAY

The Ravens have forced a turnover in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Baltimore has 33 takeaways during the 19-game stretch.

SCORING 20

Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 29 straight regular-season games since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season. It’s the second-longest such streak in NFL history behind Denver, which did it 30 consecutive games from 2012-14.

INJURIES

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Anthony Averett (shoulder) and OL Tyre Phillips (hand).

Eagles: Sanders didn’t return after his long run. … Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quad), RT Jack Driscoll (ankle) and S K’Von Wallace (shoulder).

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 after taking a rescheduled bye on Oct. 25.

Eagles: Host the New York Giants on Thursday night.

