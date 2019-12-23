Raptors use biggest rally in franchise history to beat Mavs

TORONTO (AP)Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday, the biggest comeback in franchise history and the NBA’s largest in a decade.

Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21).

It was the first 30-point comeback in the NBA since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 as the short-handed Raptors won their fifth straight and improved to 13-3 at home, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

NUGGETS 128, LAKERS 104

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul Millsap scored 21 points and Denver dominated the second half in defeating LeBron James-less Los Angeles for its sixth straight win.

Gary Harris added 19 points, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, Malik Beasley had 16 points and Will Barton III had 14 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who pulled away to a 23-point lead early in the fourth.

James missed his first game of the season because of a thoracic muscle strain. That left the Lakers without his 25.8 point average.

With James looking on in street clothes, Anthony Davis did his best to make up for it with 32 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 11 points playing all 12 minutes of the first quarter.

Kyle Kuzma was the only other Laker in double figures with 16 points, having returned after missing five games with a sprained left ankle. Western Conference-leading Los Angeles lost its third in a row.

THUNDER 118, CLIPPERS 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and Oklahoma City rallied to beat the Clippers.

Oklahoma City came back from 18 points down in the second quarter. It’s the third time in seven days the Thunder overcame a deficit that big to win.

Paul George scored 18 points in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded from the Thunder to the Clippers.

Los Angeles scoring leader Kawhi Leonard sat out because of left knee soreness.

Dennis Schroder scored 28 points and Steven Adams added 20 points and 17 rebounds to help the Thunder win their fourth straight.

Lou Williams scored 22 points for Los Angeles, and Montrezl Harrell had 18.

BUCKS 117, PACERS 89

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon’s return to Milwaukee.

Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row. Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points.

Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three seasons with the Bucks before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.

CELTICS 119, HORNETS 93

BOSTON (AP) – Jayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team, and Boston beat Charlotte.

Tatum eclipsed his previous high of 34 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 14. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Grant Williams added 12 points off the bench for the Celtics. Boston has won three straight and seven of nine.

Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and 10 assists, Bismack Biyombo scored 18 and Miles Bridges 15 to lead the Hornets. Charlotte has dropped three straight and four of five.

Terry Rozier scored 14 for the Hornets in his return to Boston. He left the team in free agency last summer.

