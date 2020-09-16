Rapids-FC Dallas Preview

Coming off their best performance of the season, the Colorado Rapids look to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches Wednesday night when they face FC Dallas.

After three consecutive draws, the Rapids (3-4-3) put together their most complete 90 minutes of 2020, waxing Real Salt Lake 5-0 on the road Saturday to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup for the first time since 2015. Diego Rubio set the tone with two goals in the first 10 minutes, and Sam Vines, Brian Galvan, and Cole Bassett added second-half goals as Colorado also recorded its first regular-season clean sheet.

It was a welcome relief for Rubio, who had scored 21 goals over the previous two seasons for Colorado and Sporting KC but had failed to find the back of the net in his first nine matches.

“It’s a massive game,” Rubio admitted to the team’s official website. “We just need to keep going. I think we find a way to win finally, I think the last three games we played well but we didn’t get the results. So, I think everyone figured out that this is the way, we need to run and we need to press.”

With both teams currently on the outside looking in for the Western Conference playoff race, this potential six-point belter could make or break Colorado’s season, but coach Robin Fraser thinks his team is ready for the challenge.

“I feel like the team is in a pretty good rhythm right now,” he told the Denver Post. “The relationships between the players on the field I think have been getting better and better and as a result of that we’ve seen the team just be more cohesive.”

FC Dallas (3-4-2) also has some momentum on its side after edging Houston 2-1 on Saturday. Franco Jara snapped a tie on 61 minutes, but all the talk surrounded newcomer Andres Ricuarte as the Colombian midfielder made his MLS debut in memorable fashion with a 20-yard volley in the first half to open the scoring.

“He’s an honest player,” Hoops coach Luchi Gonzalez told the league’s official website. “He’s intelligent, not just creative and with an amazing vision that can score outside the box as you saw, but he’s responsible. He knows how to fill spaces defensively, he reads his teammates and, and he puts an effort.

“And so he’s a great fit for us, he’s a great human being, he’s a great talent but he complements it with the game intelligence as well in reading what he needs to do defensively. So that’s going to help us.”

FC Dallas has been sorely lacking a playmaker with just 12 goals on the season. Ricuarte will be leaned on heavily once more as midfielders Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Acosta will miss this match due to injuries, as well as keeper Jimmy Maurer.

Kyle Zobek is in line to get his third straight start between the sticks, having yielded five goals in his three appearances since Maurer was injured.

FC Dallas is 4-0-2 in its last six home matches versus Colorado since a 1-0 defeat in 2014. The Hoops ran out 3-0 winners in last year’s matchup in Frisco as Rubio’s goal in first-half stoppage time was bracketed by ones from Jack Price and Kei Kamara.