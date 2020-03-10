Rangers Interactive: Calhoun’s injury, who needs to step up, and how is Jung doing?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Join Ryan King and Tobin McDuff for Day 1 of the 2020 Rangers Spring Training Interactive.

Tobin is on the ground in Surprise, Arizona to follow the Rangers all week long. In this video, the guys discuss Willie Calhoun’s injury, what other players could step up in his absence and how 2019 first round pick Josh Jung has looked so far.

Tobin also gives his early impressions of Spring Training and what tonight’s scrimmage against the Oakland A’s could mean going forward.

