Rangers-Angels cancelled Monday as pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 29: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in the first inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The Los Angeles Angels say left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details on a cause of death.

A Southlake Police report indicates that Skaggs was found unresponsive in a hotel room of Southlake’s Hilton Hotel at 2:18 p.m. Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating, but do not suspect foul play at this time.

The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

L.A. team officials released this statement:

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and will always be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.” Angels Baseball

The Rangers echoed their support:

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

The game will be made up at a later date but not during the current Rangers homestand.

Skaggs started the Angels’ game Saturday night against the Athletics. He allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened” by Skaggs’ death.

“We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family,” Manfred said in a statement.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles’ injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.