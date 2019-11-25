Rams WRs Woods, Cooks active; Ravens DT Pierce still out

LOS ANGELES (AP)Receivers Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are both active for the Los Angeles Rams when they face the surging Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Woods missed the Rams’ victory last week due to an undisclosed personal matter that kept him out of practice until Thursday. Cooks has missed two games after incurring his second concussion of the season.

Sean McVay will have his full complement of offensive skill players, although right tackle Rob Havenstein remains out with a knee injury.

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce was inactive at the Coliseum for the second straight game with an ankle injury.

Baltimore rookie cornerback Iman Marshall is active for the first time. The former USC star will make his NFL debut at his college stadium.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL