Rain, snow, fog force cancellation of Val Gardena downhill

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP)A combination of rain, snow and fog forced organizers to cancel the annual Val Gardena downhill scheduled for Saturday.

The International Ski Federation said it planned to announce a new date and site for the race.

The cancellation came a day after nearly four hours were required to carry out a super-G race due to thick fog on the Saslong course. The super-G was won by Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr.

After the super-G, it snowed heavily overnight on the upper portion of the Saslong and rained on the bottom, while fog again hovered over the middle of the course.

