BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Tyler police searching for subjects in connection to pharmacy burglaries

Sports

Rain doesn't damper TJC baseball's annual Halloween-costume game

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 11:02 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 11:02 PM CDT

Rain doesn't damper TJC baseball's annual Halloween-costume game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - What cold rain?  The Tyler Junior College baseball team said the show must go on.  And what a show it was.

The Apaches held their annual costume-halloween game as the president took some cuts, with the pope in the on-deck circle.  Mario and Luigi were also part of the festivities as were a pair of Rory McIlroys.

The TJC baseball team has been holding this game for quite some time, and typically the players don't hold anything back.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App