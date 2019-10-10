Live Now
#bEASTtexas 2019: Friday Football Fever looks at where teams stand, where they might go from here

Raiders release receiver J.J. Nelson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP)The Oakland Raiders have cut wide receiver J.J. Nelson after he missed three of the past four games with injuries.

Oakland signed Marcell Ateman on Thursday to take Nelson’s spot on the 53-man roster. Ateman was on the practice squad the first four weeks and played briefly last Sunday against Chicago before being waived to make room for the recently acquired Zay Jones.

Nelson signed a $1 million contract in free agency but struggled to stay healthy in his only season in Oakland. He hurt his knee early in the opener and sat out the next game. He returned in Week 3 and caught a TD pass against Minnesota but missed the past two weeks because of the knee.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC