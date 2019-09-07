Raiders Antonio Brown requesting to be released

UPDATE: Looks like he got his wish.
OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown announced Saturday morning via Instagram he would like to be released.
Brown was fined $215,073.53 Friday for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4.
ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract.
Brown took to Instagram requesting to be released stating,
‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me.
ESPN’s sports reporter Jeff Darlington says Brown told him, “There’s no way I play after they took that.”
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday Brown would play Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
With the recent request to be released, Brown will likely sit out Week 1.