Rai lifts Dartmouth past winless Central Connecticut 76-60

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Chris Knight scored 18 points and Aaryn Rai had 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as Dartmouth defeated Central Connecticut 76-60 on Wednesday.

Knight was 8 of 8 from the field, and tied his career high for rebounds. He had seven points and seven rebounds in the first half to help Dartmouth build a 31-23 lead after closing on a 9-0 run over the final two-plus minutes.

Every starter for Dartmouth (7-5) scored at least nine points.

Jamir Reed had 15 points and Trey Tennyson added 12 – both career highs – for the Blue Devils (0-11).

Dartmouth plays Bryant at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against No. 23 Penn State on the road on Friday.

