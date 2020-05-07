Racing open to public at Texas Motorplex beginning Thursday

ENNIS, Texas (Texas Motorplex) – Beginning Thursday Texas Motorplex will open the pit gate for local racers to start making runs for the first time since the first weekend of March. From Thursday through Saturday three days of racer appreciation events will be held to get action back on track at the historic track located on Hwy 287 in Ennis, Texas.

Fans will be allowed to attend up to 25 percent capacity of the facility.

While plans for additional participant events in the future are being finalized the Motorplex wanted to give the local racers a chance to burn some rubber. Following the guidance from the governor’s office as well as Ellis County health officials the track is prepared and confident that they can host limited racing activities as soon as possible.



“We are being very vigilant about health and safety concerns for our races and our team members,” said Andy Carter Texas Motorplex general manager. “We have new racer guidelines for the pit area and we have an app to eliminate the need for paper time slips. Racers just download the app and then they can see all their run information. We are excited to get cars back on one of the most historic race tracks in the country. These events are designed to just let racers race and have some fun while still being safe.”



The Thursday night event is open to any racer with a street car and DOT tires. Racers can make ¼ mile passes from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on the all concrete race track.

Friday night will be open to racers with radial tires and the track will be prepped for radial tire racing. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and racing will be contested from 7 p.m. until midnight.

The third day of race appreciation events will be Saturday with a full day of activities with the gates opening at noon. Beginning at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. race cars with slicks only (any category race car or dragster) can make passes. Beginning at 6 p.m. any make or model can make 1/8 or ¼ mile passes until midnight.



Tickets will be $10 person at the pit gate and include a free tech card.

Full guidelines regarding safety and social distancing that racers, employees, and spectators must follow can found by clicking here.

Watch the video to see the story.