Rachal scores 24 to lift Tulsa past Oral Roberts 74-67

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Brandon Rachal had a career-high 24 points as Tulsa beat Oral Roberts 74-67 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Hurricane shot 53% from the field (27 of 53), including 4 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. Rachal shot 9 for 12 from the floor. Defensively, Tulsa held Oral Roberts to 32.8% (22 of 67).

Lawson Korita had 13 points for Tulsa (2-1). Isaiah Hill added 12 points. Martins Igbanu had 11 points for the hosts.

Kevin Obanor had 13 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Max Abmas added 12 points. Elijah Lufile had 10 points.

Tulsa plays Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts takes on Iowa on the road on Friday.

