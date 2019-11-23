Quisneberry carries Youngstown St. over SC-Upstate 66-61

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Darius Quisenberry had 22 points as Youngstown State edged past South Carolina Upstate 66-61 on Saturday.

Jelani Simmons had 12 points for Youngstown State (3-3) and Michael Akuchie added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Penguins.

Martin Brandon’s layup with 2:31 remaining gave the Spartans a 61-57 lead before the Penguins closed with a 9-0 run. Simmons started it off with a 3-pointer and Quisenberry made six consecutive free throws to seal the win.

Everette Hammond had 18 points for the Spartans (1-6), who have lost five games in a row. Cartier Jernigan added 10 points, four rebounds and one assist. Nevin Zink had 10 points.

