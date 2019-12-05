Quisenberry carries Youngstown St. past Robert Morris 81-70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Darius Quisenberry scored 23 points, leading five into double figures and Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Michael Akuchie scored 13 points for Youngstown State (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jelani Simmons added 12 points, Garrett Covington and Jamir Thomas had 10 points each for the Penguins.

Jalen Hawkins led with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (2-8). Sayveon McEwen added 13 points.

Youngstown State plays Western Michigan on the road on Saturday. Robert Morris matches up against Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday.

