Quintero, Cerén score, short-handed Dynamo beat Dallas 2-0

HOUSTON (AP)Darwin Quintero and Darwin Ceren scored and the short-handed Houston Dynamo beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Quintero rolled a left-footer just inside the post in the 20th minute.

Houston’s Maruo Manotas was shown a straight red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-5-7) snapped six-game winless streak dating to a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 5.

Ceren converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. It was the 30-year-old midfielder’s first goal of the season and the fifth of his career.

Dallas (5-4-6) is winless in four games.

