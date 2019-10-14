Quartet named STATS FCS players of the week

(STATS) – VMI’s Alex Ramsey, James Madison’s John Daka, Morehead State’s Andrew Foster and UC Davis’ Nick Eaton were named Monday as the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for Week 7 games ending Oct. 12.

The four honorees plus honorable mention selections:

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alex Ramsey, VMI, RB, R-Jr., 6-0, 225, Salem, Virginia

Ramsey was unstoppable, carrying the ball 37 times for 163 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as resurgent VMI beat Samford 48-41 in overtime to improve to 3-1 in the Southern Conference and reach a fourth overall win for the first time since 2008. He scored on a 25-yard run around the left edge to open the overtime. He also had six receptions for 27 yards in the Keydets’ first-ever victory over Samford.

Honorable Mention: Juwan Carter, QB, Norfolk State; Davis Cheek, QB, Elon; Karekin Brooks, RB, Penn; Connor Degenhardt, QB, Holy Cross; Drew Estrada, WR, Dartmouth; Chase Fourcade, QB, Nicholls; Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State; Jalen Morton, QB, Prairie View A&M; Chris Rowland, WR/RS, Tennessee State; Reid Sinnett, QB, San Diego; Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State; Jeff Undercuffler, QB, Albany; Aaron Winchester, QB, Central Connecticut State

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

John Daka, James Madison, DE, Sr., 6-2, 227, Upper Marlboro, Maryland

In the FCS national game of the week, Daka had a career performance as No. 2 James Madison rallied past then-No. 5 Villanova 38-24 in CAA Football. Daka contributed career highs of nine tackles (six solos), five tackles for 20 yards in losses and two sacks. He also forced a fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter that the Dukes recovered and turned into a game-tying touchdown and had a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Honorable Mention: Anthony Adams, S, Portland State; Glenn Cunningham, LB, Fordham; Tyler Dressler, LB, Richmond; Justin Fonteneaux, LB, Georgetown; Clayton Glasco, LB, Indiana State; Cade Hamilton, LB, Gardner-Webb; Josh Hayes, CB, North Dakota State; Eddie Heckard, CB, Weber State; Dorian Jackson, DB, Saint Francis; Michael Lawson, DB, Lamar; DeAndre McCarthy, LB, Grambling State; Simeon Page, LB, Bucknell; Ashton Preston, S, UIW; Jelani Taylor, S, Cornell; Tomas Wright, DE, Bryant

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Andrew Foster, Morehead State, PK/P, Jr., 6-3, 227, Knoxville, Tennessee

Foster got his kicks out of Morehead State’s 30-22 win at Jacksonville – the Eagles’ first in the Pioneer Football League this season and ending a seven-game losing streak to FCS opponents. He was 3-for-3 on field goals, converting from 45, 43 and 37 yards, and 3-for-3 on PATs. He averaged 41 yards on three punts, with two of them downed inside Jacksonville’s 20-yard line.

Honorable Mention: Grant Clemons, PK, VMI; Isaac Foster, RB/KR, Kennesaw State; Ollie Reese, KR, Valparaiso; Hayden Ray, PK, Central Arkansas; Jimmie Robinson, WR/KR, Bethune-Cookman; Mike Roussos, WR/RS, Columbia; Alex Usry, PK, Charleston Southern

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nick Eaton, UC Davis, DE, R-Fr., 6-2, 215, Rocklin, California

Eaton continued a superb season in UC Davis’ 48-24 win over rival Cal Poly in the Big Sky Conference. He collected seven tackles – all solos – with four going for 14 yards in losses and one a sack. He also caught a pitch in the Cal Poly backfield and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown (by rule, it counts as a forced fumble and recovery) and added one pass breakup.

Honorable Mention: Colton Adams, LB, Alabama State; John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin; Max Brosmer, QB, New Hampshire; Ian Corwin, QB, Drake; Josh Green, DB, Tennessee State; Devron Harper, WR/KR, Gardner-Webb