QB showdown of Watson vs. Jackson highlights Week 11

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. The Houston Texans won 26-3. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Gentlemen, start your engines.

An AFC showdown featuring Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson highlights the NFL’s Week 11 schedule. It’s intriguing enough to overshadow a 2018 Super Bowl rematch between New England and Philadelphia.

Aside from a key matchup of two of the AFC’s top three teams, the Watson-Jackson matchup of former first-round draft picks is the league’s first between quarterbacks with at least 15 touchdowns passing, five rushing and a quarterback rating of 100 or higher through their first nine games.

Watson is two touchdowns passing from becoming the fifth player to have 20 and at least five TDs rushing through the first 10 games of a season. Carolina’s Cam Newton was the previous to do so in 2015.

Jackson last week joined Ben Roethlisberger, who did it in 2007, to become the only players to post two games with a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in the same season.

The AFC North-leading Ravens are 7-2 and have won five straight. The South-leading Texans are 6-3 and have won four of five.

The AFC East-leading Patriots are coming off their bye week to face the Eagles, less than two years after Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl title by beating New England 41-33 in Minnesota.

