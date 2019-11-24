Purdue Fort Wayne dumps D-III Ohio Northern 81-47

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey lead a balance Purdue Fort Wayne attack with 15 points and the Mastodons beat Division III-member Ohio Northern 81-47 on Sunday.

Brian Patrick had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-5), Deonte Billups added 13 points off the bench and Dylan Carl 10. Ten players entered the scoring column for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Landen Long had 12 points and seven rebounds and CJ Napier added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Polar Bears

Purdue Fort Wayne matches up against Niagara at home on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com