Private School Roundup: Grace bounces back, Gorman skid continues

The Grace Cougars got back on track in a big way.
Grace defeated Wills Point 42-17, improving to 3-1 on the season.
The Bishop Gorman Crusaders continued to struggle. The Cru fell to Redwater 52-32 as they drop to 0-3 on the season.
All Saints cancelled its contest that was scheduled for Saturday against Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit.
Brook Hill had its bye-week.
In 6-man action, Tyler HEAT fell at Apple Springs 32-12.
Longview’s Trinity School of Texas was tripped up by Leverett’s Chapel 45-16.
Henderson Full Armor hosts Fruitvale at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.