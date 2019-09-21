Private School Roundup: Grace bounces back, Gorman skid continues

The Grace Cougars got back on track in a big way.

Grace defeated Wills Point 42-17, improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Bishop Gorman Crusaders continued to struggle. The Cru fell to Redwater 52-32 as they drop to 0-3 on the season.

All Saints cancelled its contest that was scheduled for Saturday against Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit.

Brook Hill had its bye-week.

In 6-man action, Tyler HEAT fell at Apple Springs 32-12.

Longview’s Trinity School of Texas was tripped up by Leverett’s Chapel 45-16.

Henderson Full Armor hosts Fruitvale at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.