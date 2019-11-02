Priore throws for 3 scores, Rhode Island wins, 42-14

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Vito Priore threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns to lead Rhode Island to just its second win of the year, a 42-14 victory over Merrimack in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Rams beat Brown 31-28 a month ago for their first win of the season before dropping three straight games.

Rhode Island (2-7, 0-5) will return to Northeast Conference play next Saturday at William & Mary (2-6, 0-4).

Priore was 16-of-25 passing with one interception. Aaron Parker hauled in eight of those passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams forced five turnovers with Malik Gavek returning an interception 30 yards for a score to take a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter. Gavek also had a career-high 14 total tackles, well above his previous high of five in one game, and forced a fumble. Momodou Mbye and Rashod Dickerson also each picked off a Christian Carter pass.

Matt Brehon led Merrimack (4-5), rushing for 107 yards and one score.

