Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England

TOKYO (AP)Britain’s Royal Family is getting excited about England’s appearance in the Rugby World Cup final – even its most recent arrival.

Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Included in the message was a photo of the prince’s 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.

”A nice touch,” England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.

Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

