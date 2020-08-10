President Trump tweets support for college football to be played in the fall

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, the championship logo is seen on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta. There are more bowl games scheduled for the coming season than ever before in major college football: 42, not including the College Football Playoff championship. College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans to attempt to play a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic. If it is even possible, everyone anticipates there will be disruptions, added expenses and loads of stress just to get through it.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump has thrown his hat into the ring and is imploring that a college football season take place this fall.

Trump tweeted his support after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawernce started a social media movement under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

He also sent a later tweet that simply said: “Play College Football!”

Players, coaches, and fans have been voicing their opinions that there should be a season despite the coronavirus still raging across the country.

The BIG 10 and the Pac-12 school presidents have reportedly voted to not have a football season, at least not in the fall. No official announcement has been released from either conference.

U.S. Sen. Bob Sasse (R-NE) wrote a letter to the BIG 10 conference presidents urging them not to cancel the season. He wrote in part: …the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer that what the lived experience of 18-to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”

Stephen F. Austin’s head coach Colby Carthel said he will wear an orange shirt, the color of arch-rival Sam Houston State, all season if it meant they could have a season.