MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Brady White threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns and No. 17 Memphis beat 18th-ranked Cincinnati 34-24 on Friday for the Tigers’ third straight American Athletic Conference West title and the right to host the league championship - and the Bearcats again - next week.

This will be the first time that Memphis (11-1, 7-1, No. 18 CFP) will host a conference title game in program history.