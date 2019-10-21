Predators sign top draft pick Tomasino to entry-level deal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Nashville Predators have signed first-round draft pick Philip Tomasino to a three-year contract.

The Predators announced the entry-level deal with the forward on Monday.

Nashville took the 18-year-old Tomasino with the No. 24 pick in the June draft. Tomasino has 23 points in 12 games this season with Niagara in the Ontario Hockey League, and the 6-foot, 181-pound center had 72 points in 67 games with Niagara last season.

The native of Missassauga, Ontario, had five points in six games for Canada at the 2019 U-18 World Championship in April.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC