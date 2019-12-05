Powell, Brunson hit season highs, Mavs top Wolves 121-114

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Megan Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 as No. 4 UConn recovered from a slow start to defeat Seton Hall 92-78 on Thursday night.

The Huskies (7-0) trailed 28-19 after a fast-paced first quarter. They bounced back to beat the Pirates (5-4) for the 31st straight time dating to 1995.